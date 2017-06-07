Indiana Statehouse black caucus to hold town hall meetings

Members of the Indiana Legislature's black caucus will hold seven town hall meetings across the state this summer to seek voter feedback.
The first meeting will be held June 17 at the Julia M. Carson Government Center in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will hold subsequent meetings in Terre Haute on June 24, Evansville on July 8, South Bend on July 22, Fort Wayne on Aug. 5, Lafayette on Aug. 12 and Gary on Aug 19.
All meetings are between noon and 2 p.m.
Democratic state Rep. Cherrish Pryor, of Indianapolis, says the black caucus will inform the public about highlights — and lowlights — from the 2017 session. They will also seek input on what they should focus on in the future.
