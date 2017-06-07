National Politics

June 07, 2017 2:54 AM

Man gets 15 years for massive child porn collection

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

A man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reported (http://bit.ly/2sPy44K) that a federal judge in Norfolk sentenced John Bowen on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Melfa man had as many as 1.7 million images and videos when he was caught. Prosecutors said he also had sex with a child-like doll found in his home.

Bowen was already a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of molesting a child in 2001. But his public defender said he was not placed on supervised probation or ordered to complete sex offender therapy.

Bowen told the judge at his sentencing that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos