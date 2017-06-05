Irregularities alleged in California Democratic chair race

The losing candidate in the race for California Democratic Party chair is alleging she was cheated out of the party's top job.
Kimberly Ellis on Monday released preliminary findings of her review of the ballots. She alleges the vote count is in question and says "it is believed that the wrong individual is serving as chair."
Ellis rode a wave of enthusiastic support from supporters of Bernie Sanders but lost the chairmanship by 62 votes to longtime party insider Eric Bauman.
She alleges some people who cast ballots were ineligible and that "hundreds of ballots" aren't signed or have signatures that don't match other records.
Party spokesman Mike Roth says the memo "appears to be more unsubstantiated allegations and still no facts."
