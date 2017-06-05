National Politics

June 05, 2017 4:22 AM

Cleveland leader joins mayor group supporting climate accord

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Cleveland's leader says he is joining a group of mayors who say they're committed to fighting climate change from greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision by Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson comes days after Republican President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris accord, an international agreement designed to curb climate change.

Jackson says a worldwide plan to address climate change is "simply the right thing to do." He says he's joining the group known as the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda.

Jackson says Cleveland will continue its efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

Trump argued that the climate agreement has disadvantaged the U.S. and benefited other countries, leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost.

