National Politics

June 04, 2017 11:28 PM

Vermont Air National Guard changes commanders, leadership

The Associated Press
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.

A changing of the guard took place over the weekend, with Vermont Air National Guard's outgoing commander relinquishing his title and retiring after nearly 30 years of service.

Fighter Wing Commander Colonel Patrick Guinee relinquished command to incoming Wing Commander Colonel David Smith at a service on Saturday in South Burlington.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2suvSQD ) Col. Guinee retires after 26 years of service.

Col. Smith has served as the 158th Fighter Wing Vice-Commander for the past two years. He has also served for 26 years as a pilot of F-16 fighter jets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos