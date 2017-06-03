Congressman joins anti-Trump protesters near his golf course

A few hundred protesters are rallying against President Donald Trump near one of his New Jersey golf clubs.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell applauded the protesters from the back of a red pickup truck on Saturday morning in Bedminster Township where an effigy to Trump was covered by an American flag.
The event is part of a series of "March for Truth" events around the country Saturday to demand impartial investigations into Russian interference into the election.
Pascrell says that the protesters have made grassroots resistance against Trump a crusade and "those of us in the Congress who appreciate it can't get enough of you."
Activists have been gathering in the area every weekend since last month.
They're rallying at a park that's about four miles (6 km) from the golf course.
