Ambulance service indicted for scheme to defraud taxpayers

Managers at an eastern Kentucky ambulance service have been indicted for writing false bills that cost a pair of taxpayer-funded health insurance programs more than $1 million.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a Breathitt County grand jury has indicted three people associated with Arrow-Med Ambulance. Manager Terry Herald and owner Hershel Jay Arrowood and his wife, Lesa Arrowood, have been charged with one count of conspiring to commit health care fraud and 14 counts of aiding and abetting.
The indictment says the group would lie about patients' medical conditions so they could transport them to treatments and have Medicaid or Medicare pay for it. Medicaid and Medicare will pay for ambulance runs, but only if they are medically necessary.
A lawyer who represents the Arrowoods said they have done nothing illegal.
