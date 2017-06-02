National Politics

June 02, 2017 7:39 AM

Colorado police officer accused of staging to be disciplined

The Associated Press
PUEBLO, Colo.

A Colorado police officer who is accused of re-enacting body camera footage of a vehicle search will receive undisclosed discipline by the Pueblo Police Department.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports (http://bit.ly/2qJFXvP ) Police Chief Luis Velez announced Thursday that Seth Jensen will be disciplined, but said the extent of his punishment will not be released because the matter is a personnel investigation.

Prosecutors had to drop drug and weapon charges in April against 36-year-old Joseph Cajar because Jensen allegedly re-enacted body camera footage of the search of the suspect's car.

Cajar's car was towed by police after he was pulled over and couldn't provide any registration or insurance. A subsequent search found suspected heroin, a handgun, a scale with traces of suspected heroin and cash.

