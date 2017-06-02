National Politics

June 02, 2017 7:37 AM

Mayor Fung seriously considers race to unseat Gov. Raimondo

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung says he is seriously considering a run to unseat Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2018 and will make a decision later this year.

The Republican four-term mayor said this week he's putting a team together to take a serious look at the governor's race.

Fung lost to Raimondo in 2014, coming second in a three-way contest. He says he's been encouraged to run again by people from both parties who are dissatisfied with what he describes as Raimondo's "debacles," such as the botched rollout of a new computer system for distributing public benefits.

No one has yet officially announced a run, but Raimondo has said she plans to seek re-election.

Other Republicans, such as House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, of West Warwick, have also expressed interest.

