June 01, 2017 1:01 AM

Louisiana woman pleads guilty in health care fraud case

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty in a health care fraud case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans says 52-year-old Monica Sylvest, of Marrero, entered the plea Wednesday to a Bill of Information charging her with health care fraud.

According to court documents, from August 2014 through September, Sylvest worked as an administrator for a pediatric clinic. While there, she embezzled and diverted to her personal use about $536,724 in medical reimbursements from the Medicaid program. Evans says the money was used to purchase luxury items, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, custom diamond jewelry and collectible artwork.

Evans, in a news release, says Sylvest faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan set sentencing for Sept. 7.

