Senators: feds reviewing grant bid nixed by spacing gaffe

Maine's U.S. senators say the federal Department of Education is starting the process of reviewing a college aid grant application that was rejected due to a line-spacing issue.
The Maine delegation sent a letter to education secretary Betsy Devos weeks ago about the error. The lawmakers urged the department to reverse what they called an "absurd bureaucratic decision" at the time.
Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, say the education department has agreed to review the Upward Bound application submitted by University of Maine at Presque Isle. The application was among dozens rejected this year due to formatting requirements.
The senator's say UMPI's formatting problem concerned two infographics that had 1.5 line spacing rather than double line spacing. The application was 65 pages long in total.
Comments