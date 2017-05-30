National Politics

May 30, 2017 11:12 PM

Teacher under investigation for mishandling of PTO funds

The Associated Press
WOLCOTT, Conn.

Police say a Connecticut elementary school teacher is under investigation for the mishandling of Parent Teacher Organization funds.

In an email, the Wolcott school superintendent has told parents to expect to see press coverage for a "very serious matter" in the school district.

Police have not released the teacher's identity, said which school the teacher worked at or how much money is involved.

Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens tells WTIC-TV (http://bit.ly/2rDeQmz ) the teacher has resigned.

Stephens says the case is still under investigation, and the department "will see where it leads."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos