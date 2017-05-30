National Politics

Libous, NY lawmaker, has conviction vacated after death

The Associated Press
The conviction of a late New York state lawmaker on charges of lying to the FBI was overturned by an appeals court citing a legal doctrine known as abatement by death, which allows a felon's estate to move to have such a conviction vacated.

The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday ordered the $50,000 in fines state Sen. Thomas Libous paid be returned to his estate.

The Republican was convicted in 2015 of lying about what prosecutors said was a scheme in which he arranged for a lobbyist to funnel $50,000 to his son.

He was expelled from the state Senate and died of prostate cancer last May after filing a notice to appeal the conviction but before it was adjudicated.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim released a statement saying the appeals court made clear its ruling was only a consequence of Libous' death and not a "reflection on the merits of his conviction."

