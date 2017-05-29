Key figures in trial of officer who killed Philando Castile

FILE - In this July 24, 2016, file photo, protesters chant and dance during a demonstration in front of the governor's residence in St. Paul, Minn., against the July 6 shooting death of Philando Castile by St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez while making a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn. Jury selection begins Tuesday, May 30, 2017, for Yanez. Pioneer Press via AP, File Scott Takushi