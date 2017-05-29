Texas man who killed officer obsessed with domestic dispute

Law enforcement officials say a man who fatally shot a Houston-area officer had become obsessed with a domestic dispute and believed he'd been wronged by the justice system.
The Houston Chronicle reports 64-year-old William Kenny used a website to accuse 55 different public employees of failing to properly resolve the 2012 dispute involving his estranged wife.
Kenny had gone to her home to collect family photos and there was a physical altercation before Kenny left. Harris County sheriff's deputies responded but no charge was filed.
But Kenny believed his ex-wife and her father should have been charged.
Former prosecutor Lynne Parsons says Kenny was "absolutely beyond reason."
Authorities say Kenny shot Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood in April.
Kenny said on his website that Greenwood was among those who failed to address his grievance.
