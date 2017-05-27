National Politics

May 27, 2017 10:12 AM

For Pennsylvania lawmakers, 2016 just kept on giving

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Foreign travel, personal gifts, cash and tickets to major league sports events are among more than $145,000 in freebies being reported by Pennsylvania lawmakers.

The gifts and other benefits are noted in newly filed state financial disclosure forms. The reports cover the year 2016.

The amount is considerably higher than in recent years. Just four years ago, state legislators reported only about $43,000 in gifts and other largesse.

The new filings disclose trips to at least 11 states and the countries of Nigeria and New Zealand.

Pennsylvania's comparatively lax gift rules for state legislators drew protesters to the Capitol in the past week to push for a House committee to take action on a proposal to add new gift restrictions. A couple dozen protesters were cited for disorderly conduct.

