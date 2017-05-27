State Police: Wanted person fatally shot by officers

Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting by police in Ciibola County in northwestern New Mexico.
New Mexico State Police say the shooting occurred Friday at a residence in San Rafael near Grants when State Police and Albuquerque Police Department officers attempted to contact a wanted person.
According to the State Police, officers fatally shot the wanted person "during the process of attempt to apprehend the individual."
Identities of the person killed and officers involved were not released and no information was immediately available on why police were trying to take the wanted person into custody.
The incident is being investigated by the State Police Investigations Bureau.
Comments