11 Democrats, Republicans compete to succeed Christie in NJ

New Jersey Democratic and Republican voters decide party primaries in just over a week that will narrow down the picks in November for a successor to GOP Gov. Chris Christie.
New Jersey and Virginia are the only two states with governor's races this year. The contests are being watched for any signs of what might come in the 2018 midterm elections.
The New Jersey primary is June 6. Six Democrats and five Republicans are on the ballot. Polls have shown front-runners in both parties, though they also show about half of the registered voters are still undecided.
Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno have led their parties in the polls.
Christie is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.
Comments