Portsmouth official commissioning site of USS Manchester

The USS Manchester, the second one in the U.S. Navy to be named after Manchester, New Hampshire, is going to be commissioned in Portsmouth in early 2018.
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced the commissioning site on Friday at Manchester-based Granite State Manufacturing, which built critical systems and components for the ship.
The combat ship was christened last year, and the Democratic senator's initials were welded onto an aluminum plate that was placed in the keel, a beam around which the hull, or body, of a ship is built. Shaheen is considered a permanent member of the ship's crew.
The ship is an advanced high-speed and agile 419-foot combat ship. It is designed to face threats in shallow waters off coastlines and primarily perform surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures.
It was built at the Austal shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.
Comments