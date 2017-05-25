National Politics

May 25, 2017 7:12 AM

Etowah County drug sweep nets 58 people

The Associated Press
GADSDEN, Ala.

Twelve law enforcement agencies conducted an early-morning roundup in Etowah County on Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 58 people on more than 100 charges.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qZIocK ) that the Etowah County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit led Operation Clean Sweep, which started at 6 a.m. Six teams made up of 70 officers searched for 147 people wanted on 275 charges; 49 were found. Nine additional people not on the list were found and will be charged.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says 90 percent of the warrants obtained were for felony drug crimes. The majority were for charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, but several warrants were for distribution and trafficking of various drugs.

Entrekin says suspects aware of a warrant against them are encouraged to turn themselves in.

