May 25, 2017 5:41 AM

Former Honolulu police officer sentenced to 60 days in jail

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A former Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to 60 days in jail on multiple drug charges including the promotion of cocaine, marijuana and painkillers.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2qfKtC3 ) a circuit court judge sentenced 55-year-old Alan Ahn on Tuesday. Ahn will also serve four years of probation.

Ahn had admitted wrongdoing and took responsibility for his actions during sentencing. He had been facing up to 10 years in jail on four counts of drug charges.

Ahn and his then-girlfriend had been arrested in August 2015 after the woman's house had been raided. Undercover officers had previously bought drugs at the house.

Among the drugs seized at the home were alprazolam, an anti-anxiety drug, as well as painkillers hydrocodone and fentanyl.

