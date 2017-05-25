National Politics

May 25, 2017 2:42 AM

Family sues Naperville high school, police over teen's death

The Associated Press
WHEATON, Ill.

The family of a Chicago-area teenager who allegedly took his own life by jumping from a parking deck is blaming the school he attended and police for his death.

Corey Walgren was accused in January by Naperville North High School officials of having child pornography on his phone and playing it for his friends. Attorney Terry Ekl says the 16-year-old had consensual sex with a girl, the sounds of which were on his phone.

Corey's family says in their DuPage County court lawsuit that school officials and police caused him "emotional and psychological distress" during a disciplinary interrogation. The lawsuit also says officials were tardy in notifying his parents of Corey's interrogation.

School officials refused to comment on the lawsuit. Naperville police officials say the school resource officer acted properly.

