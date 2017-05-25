National Politics

May 25, 2017 1:08 AM

Navajo Nation bill would name highway after Chief Manuelito

The Associated Press
FARMINGTON, N.M.

A Navajo Nation proposal would designate a portion of U.S. Highway 491 in honor of the prominent Navajo leader Chief Manuelito.

The Daily Times in Farmington, New Mexico, reports (https://goo.gl/vzIKnz) a bill sponsored by a member of the Navajo Nation Council would renamed the portion between Monticello, Utah, and Gallup, New Mexico, after Chief Manuelito Atiin.

Atiin is the Navajo word for highway.

On the Navajo Nation, the highway travels through various Navajo communities, including Shiprock and Newcomb.

Delegate Leonard Tsosie, who is sponsoring the legislation, says the designation is suitable because Manuelito hailed from the area.

The bill says Manuelito was a chief before and after the "Long Walk" to Fort Sumner.

