State Capitol to be site of emergency drill using helicopter

An emergency response exercise at the state Capitol will involve an Arizona Army National Guard helicopter landing and then taking state officials to a military reservation in east Phoenix.
A spokesman with Gov. Doug Ducey's office says the planned Thursday morning exercise is part of regular emergency training. It's designed to ensure top state officials can operate the government in an emergency.
Spokesman Patrick Ptak (puh-TAK) says the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter will land in the parking lot at Wesley Bolin Plaza just east of the Capitol and pick up representatives from the governor's office and other agencies. It will then fly to the Papago Park Military Reservation.
Restrictions may be in place around the Capitol during the exercise.
