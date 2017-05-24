International professionals share their Wyoming experiences

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, photo, Tu Mai Zahkung, of Myanmar, laughs during a mixed martial arts officials class at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo. Through the American Council of Young Political Leaders, three young men from Malaysia and Myanmar have been living and learning the ways of Americans by being placed in cities across the country, including Cheyenne. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP Jacob Byk