Funeral set for former Welsh Mayor James Martin

Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday for former Welsh Mayor James Paul Martin.
Hixon Funeral Home says Martin died Sunday at his home. He was 88.
KPLC-TV (http://bit.ly/2rRCGXB ) reports a Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh.
Martin was elected mayor in 1967 and re-elected without opposition in 1971. The following year, voters sent him to the state House of Representatives, where he served five terms. He retired his legislative post in 1992.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, Bernardine Martin, he is survived by three children, four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
