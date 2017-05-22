National Politics

May 22, 2017 7:20 AM

Shooting stemming from apparent road rage leaves 1 dead

The Associated Press
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Authorities say a shooting following an apparent road rage situation left one person dead and another seriously injured in western Michigan.

The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot near an automotive dealership Kent County's Sparta Township.

The sheriff's department says the occupants of two vehicles involved in the road rage situation pulled into the lot, where a fight took place. Authorities say the driver of one vehicle shot two male occupants of the other vehicle and the female driver of that vehicle fled.

Names and ages of those involved weren't immediately released. The sheriff's department says the wounded man was seriously hurt and treated at a hospital.

Investigators are questioning both drivers.

