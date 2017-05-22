National Politics

May 22, 2017

Suspect in Vermont capital city killing due in court

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The man charged in the first slaying in Vermont's capital city of Montpelier in nearly a century is due in court to answer a charge of second-degree murder.

State Police prosecutors say 29-year-old Jayveon Caballero has been brought back to Vermont from Florida. He's scheduled in to be in court in Barre on Monday afternoon. He was arrested in Deltona, Florida, earlier this month.

Caballero is charged with the Jan. 22 shooting death of Markus Austin, hours after the two had been involved in an altercation at a bar in a nearby city.

Police say the killing of Austin was the first murder in Montpelier, the nation's smallest state capital, since the 1920s, when a woman shot her husband.

