National Politics

May 22, 2017 2:41 AM

Push to rename Illinois road after late Macon County sheriff

The Associated Press
DECATUR, Ill.

The state's first African-American sheriff may soon have a roadway named after him.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review (http://bit.ly/2rHhV0u ) reports that an Illinois Senate resolution that would rename a major roadway that runs north and south through the center of Decatur the "Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road" after the former Macon County sheriff who died in 2012.

The resolution that is expected to be introduced by Senator Andy Manar of Bunker Hill would direct workers to erect signs along Business Route 51 between Ash Avenue and Elwin Road.

The newspaper says that when Walker was elected sheriff in 1998 he was the first African-American in the state to reach that position. He was later appointed to serve as the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos