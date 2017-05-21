Former Vice President Biden to address Colby graduates

Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to address Colby College graduates.
The Democrat represented Delaware as a U.S. senator from 1973 until he became vice president for two terms alongside President Barack Obama. He's going to receive an honorary degree during the ceremony Sunday in Waterville, Maine.
Colby President David Greene said Biden's lifelong commitment to public service and spirit of equality for all fits with the private liberal arts college's guiding principles.
All told, Colby will be conferring degrees on 480 students from 35 states and 30 countries.
The Sunday address comes a day after Biden spoke to graduating seniors at Morgan State. More addresses are coming up later this month at Harvard University and Cornell University.
