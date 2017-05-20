National Politics

May 20, 2017 7:12 AM

Change of command at NY National Guard 153rd troop command

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

An Iraq War veteran and sheriff's commander is set to assume command of a New York Army National Guard unit in Buffalo.

A change of command ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, during which National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Fowler will replace James Freehart as leader of the 153rd Troop Command.

The command is responsible for military police and support units in western New York. It coordinated the National Guard's response to a November 2014 snowstorm that dumped seven feet of snow on parts of Buffalo.

In his civilian life, Fowler is a commander in the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. His military career has included deployments both overseas and at home, including during Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

