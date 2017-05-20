National Politics

NJ candidates for governor grapple with public pension

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey's next governor will inherit a public pension system that Gov. Chris Christie's Democratic and Republican predecessors underfunded for years.

Christie will be leaving a fund whose payments he has ramped up in recent years after a rocky period beginning in 2014. The Republican governor backed out of a 2010 deal between public workers' unions and the Democrat-led Legislature to increase the state's payments in exchange for benefits cuts.

Republican candidates in the primary race for governor say they support a Christie-commissioned panel's plan that includes cutting health benefits and transforming pensions into 401k-style accounts. Democrats, on the other hand, promise that the state would live up to its obligation to pay into the pension.

The primary is June 6. The general election is Nov. 7.

Christie is term-limited.

