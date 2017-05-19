Texas Senate increases education board's textbook veto power

The Texas Senate has approved giving the Board of Education broader veto power over textbooks used across America's second-largest state.
A bill passed Friday lets the board's 15 elected members reject textbook content deemed not "suitable for the subject and grade level."
That language was attached to a previously-approved House bill mandating only that instructional materials include "American principles." It now heads back to the House, which can pass it or call a conference committee to reconcile the differences.
Education advocates worry it eliminates safeguards in place since 1995, which only allow the education board to make edits to textbooks so they better align with Texas curriculum. Board ideological battles over curriculum have long made national headlines.
Texas' textbook market is large enough to affect material in other states.
