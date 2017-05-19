Mesa police identify men killed in unrelated homicide cases

Police have released the names of two men killed in unrelated homicide cases in Mesa.
They say 31-year-old Jorge Alcantar was killed and a 45-year-old woman injured in a Thursday night shooting in which a male suspect is still being sought.
Police say Alcantar was dead at the scene while the unidentified woman was treated and released.
They say the people involved knew each other, but details haven't been disclosed.
On Friday morning, Mesa police say 20-year-old Cristian Camarena was killed in an incident initially reported as an assault.
Police say they are still looking for a suspect in that homicide case.
