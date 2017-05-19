3rd person arrested in shooting death in South Carolina

State police in South Carolina say a third person has been arrested in the shooting death of a family member of a sheriff's department employee.
The State Law Enforcement Division said Thursday that 33-year-old Ashley Dawn Spencer has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and interfering with police.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department asked SLED to investigate Monday's death of 26-year-old Austin Chandler. The department said Chandler is related to a department employee, but did not identify the employee.
Thirty-four-year-old Pamela Shae Norris faces the same accessory and interference charges.
Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Lee Pham has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime. SLED agents say Pham shot Chandler several times at his home.
No motive for the shooting has been released.
