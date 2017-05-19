President Donald Trump accompanied by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May, 18th, 2017, in Washington.
President Donald Trump accompanied by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May, 18th, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
President Donald Trump accompanied by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May, 18th, 2017, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

National Politics

May 19, 2017 12:55 AM

Worldwide effort to keep Trump happy on 1st trip abroad

By JULIE PACE AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON

When President Donald Trump sits down for dinner in Saudi Arabia, caterers have ensured that his favorite meal — steak with a side of ketchup — will be offered alongside the traditional local cuisine.

At NATO and the Group of 7 summits, foreign delegations have gotten word that the new U.S. president prefers short presentations and lots of visual aids. At all of Trump's five stops on his first overseas trip, his team has spent weeks trying to build daily downtime into his otherwise jam-packed schedule.

It's all part of a worldwide effort to accommodate America's homebody president on a voyage with increasingly raised stakes, given the ballooning controversy involving his campaign's possible ties to Russia. For a former international businessman, Trump simply doesn't have an affinity for much international.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos