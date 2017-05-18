Democrat running for US House seeks college students' votes

In this Saturday, May 13, 2017 photo Carroll College students pose for a photo before their graduation ceremony in Helena, Mont. With a week to go before the May 25 special congressional election, Democrat Rob Quist is hoping his outreach to college students will pay off at the ballot box. The college vote is an important part of Quist's get-out-the-vote strategy against Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke when he became President Donald Trump's Interior secretary. Matt Volz AP Photo