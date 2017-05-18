House plods along on redistricting vote despite delays

Republicans pushed toward a redistricting vote over the objections of House Democrats as Alabama lawmakers burned the midnight oil.
The House of Representatives met until nearly 4 a.m. Thursday. Representatives will resume debate mid-morning after lawmakers get a few hours of sleep.
Republicans have the votes to approve the proposed new legislative district lines. Black lawmakers used delaying tactics to protest the plan they argue diminishes the influence of black voters.
They plan to ask for the bill to be read aloud, which will take about eight hours.
Federal judges ordered Alabama lawmakers to redraw boundaries after ruling Republicans had improperly made race a predominant factor.
Republican leaders say they are confident the plan addresses the problems found by the court. Black caucus members argue it makes minimal changes.
