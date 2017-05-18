National Politics

May 18, 2017 5:42 AM

Mayor vows to strip indicted council president of powers

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says he will try to strip the indicted city council president of his powers after he refused to step down.

Elorza said Wednesday he is directing the city's lawyers to research ways to sideline Luis Aponte to ensure that he is president "in name only."

Aponte was charged last week with embezzlement and misusing campaign funds. The Democrat is fighting the accusations and says stepping down would be an admission of guilt.

The council passed a vote of no confidence in him on Monday, 12-1. Aponte himself cast the only vote against it.

Aponte is the second council member to be indicted in a year. Voters in Councilman Kevin Jackson's ward recalled him from office after an embezzlement indictment. Jackson has maintained his innocence.

