National Politics

May 17, 2017 7:11 AM

Town questions if fireworks owner can put up American flags

The Associated Press
CHESTERFIELD, N.H.

A New Hampshire town planning board is questioning whether a fireworks business owner can put eight American flags on the property for the store's grand opening.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2pKWFup ) Jim Phippard says he was informed by the Chesterfield code enforcement officer that the temporary flag display would be allowed.

But according to Chesterfield's zoning ordinance, the flags aren't permitted. Temporary promotional signs are allowed.

The planning board is asking the code enforcement officer to take another look at the ordinance.

Phippard says he interpreted the ordinance as meaning flags with different colors and banners exclusively meant for advertising, and not American flags.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos