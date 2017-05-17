FILE - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tillis collapsed Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Washington race, received CPR, as was taken away in ambulance.
National Politics

May 17, 2017 7:11 AM

NC senator says "I'm fine" after race collapse

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER Associated Press Writer
WASHINGTON

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina says he's "fine" after collapsing during a Washington, D.C., race and being taken away by ambulance.

Tillis posted a video on Twitter from his hospital bed Wednesday morning saying he was OK.

In the video, Tillis says: "Hey everybody, I'm fine. Just running about 2 and a half miles in and got overheated, no CPR, no special measures, just checking me out. See you back on the Hill."

Tillis, 56, was seen on the ground at about 15-20 minutes into the race, which started at 8 a.m. The three-mile race was being held in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

