May 17, 2017 4:10 AM

Police: Albany officer involved in off-duty hit-and-run

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The Albany Police Department says one of its patrol officers has been suspended after he was accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident while off duty.

Department officials say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. May 4 on a road in the city's Pine Bush section. Officials say a motorist reported that his vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle whose driver then left the scene.

No one was injured.

Police say the bumper and license plate from the officer's car fell off and were found at the crash scene.

Officials say the officer has been suspended without pay. Police say he's facing charges. His name hasn't been released.

