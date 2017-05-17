National Politics

May 17, 2017 12:53 AM

Tennessee Democrats prepare for fundraiser dubbed 'J-Day'

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Democrats are preparing for their annual Jackson Day fundraiser they are now referring to as "J-Day."

The event has long been named after President Andrew Jackson, a Tennessean who is considered the father of the Democratic Party.

While the state party has celebrated Jackson's legacy as a general and the country's seventh president, Chairwoman Mary Mancini has said Democrats shouldn't ignore the former president's participation in slavery and the forced removal of native Americans.

Party spokesman Jason Freeman says the official name of Friday's event is the Three Star Jackson Day Dinner. But a Tuesday press release touting the event as being sold out refers only to "J-Day."

The keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and other speeches are scheduled for statewide candidates and office holders.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos