How candidates fared for mayor in Pennsylvania's primary

John Persinger, Republican candidate for Erie mayor, accepts congratulations from well-wishers at The Brewerie at Union Station in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Persinger, an attorney, has won the Republican nomination for mayor in Erie. He defeated Jon Whaley, a former top aide to three-term Democratic Mayor Joseph Sinnott, who is barred by law from seeking another term. Erie Times-News via AP Christopher Millette