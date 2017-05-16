Baltimore City Council votes to legalize stun guns

The Baltimore City Council voted to legalize stun gun possession for city residents.
The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2rbGuX8) the council voted 14-1 Monday to approve the legislation. The measure allows a person to use stun guns as a form of non-lethal self-defense.
The legislation states stun guns can't be possessed by a person who poses an unacceptable risk to public safety. This includes people facing restraining orders and those who have been committed to a mental institution.
The bill is the latest local response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that suggested Second Amendment rights extend to stun guns.
Area residents filed a federal lawsuit in January challenging local bans in the city as well as in Baltimore and Howard counties.
Howard and Baltimore counties have repealed stun gun bans.
Comments