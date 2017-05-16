Trump and Erdogan to work toward finding Syria consensus

President Donald Trump will welcome Turkey's president to the White House Tuesday in a high-stakes meeting that could set the tone for how his administration deals with authoritarian leaders.
Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) are expected to address the Syrian civil war, the refugee crisis and the fight against the Islamic State group when they hold their first face-to-face meeting.
The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to respond to the crisis in Syria, taking unprecedented action against Syrian President Bashar Assad's government over its use of chemical weapons against civilians. Now the Trump administration is turning to regional allies, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for help as it crafts its Syria policy.
Comments