Fairfax celebrates 275th birthday with lecture, history fair

Fairfax County is celebrating its 275th birthday.
Virginia's most populous locality was formed in 1742 from parts of what was then Prince William County.
Fairfax is celebrating its birthday with a series of lectures. On Tuesday evening, residents can hear a presentation on the history of the county's courts and public safety agencies. Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is among those slated to speak.
The presentation will be held at the county's historic courthouse in Fairfax. The courthouse was built in 1799 and changed hands several times during the Civil War. The first Confederate officer to be killed in the war, Capt. John Marr, died at the courthouse in June 1861.
The celebrations culminate with a history fair planned for June 17 on the courthouse grounds.
