DC Council to consider moving primary date _ again

District of Columbia lawmakers will consider moving the date of the city's primary election — again.
The D.C. Council will vote Tuesday on a bill that would move the primary to the third Tuesday in June.
Next year's primary is currently scheduled for September. But that date conflicts with a federal law that's meant to ensure military and overseas voters have enough time to fill out absentee ballots.
The city's primary election has shifted among June, April and September in recent years. If the current law remains unchanged, the city would also have an unusual split primary in 2020, with the presidential primary in June and the primary for local races in September.
