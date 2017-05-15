California oversight agency fines governor's aide, campaign

California's political oversight agency has found that a top aide to Gov. Jerry Brown failed to disclose sales of stock holdings and that the governor's campaign efforts in 2012 and 2014 did not properly account for nearly $3 million in donations.
The Fair Political Practices Commission announced Monday the governor's executive secretary Nancy McFadden failed to report selling Pacific Gas & Electric stock in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
The commission also announced Brown's committee to support Proposition 30 failed to report a more-than-$1.5 million donation and a $1,500 donation on time.
In addition, the agency said Brown's 2014 re-election campaign improperly deposited over $1.3 million into a campaign savings account.
The commission discovered the accounting issues while investigating complaints by the nonprofit advocacy organization Consumer Watchdog.
