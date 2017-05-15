Authorities say 4-year-old boy died after fall from buggy

Authorities say a 4-year-old Amish boy died after falling from a moving horse-drawn buggy in northern Indiana.
The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department says the boy was riding in the buggy's back seat when he fell out and landed on the pavement. One of the child's parents was driving the buggy when he fell Saturday afternoon on a county road near the town of Topeka, about 40 miles southeast of South Bend.
The sheriff's department says the boy was unconscious when emergency workers arrived and they weren't able to revive him.
Yeager Funeral Home identified the boy as Kyle Wayne Eash of rural Ligonier.
